BRIEF-Cervantes Corp Ltd updates on sale of Paynes Find gold project
* Sale of Paynes Find gold project for $1,000,000,CVS-EUR.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd
* Commercial production has been temporarily shut down due to sales has been decreased considerably after demonetization
* Plant will be restarted again once the situation improves Source text: bit.ly/2iemZZG Further company coverage:
* Sale of Paynes Find gold project for $1,000,000,CVS-EUR.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which distributes household and cleaning products in U.S. and Canada, said it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash from private equity firm Gryphon Investors.