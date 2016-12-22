BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
Dec 22 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* Business France and Euler Hermes renew and extend partnership supporting french companies abroad and securing commercial transactions Source text: bit.ly/2hWh1cS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.