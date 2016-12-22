BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 AMF:
* German Epcos AG declared to enter above 50 percent in capital of Tronics Microsystems SA on Dec. 19
* Co now holds 72.78 percent of capital and 69.33 percent of voting rights in Tronics Microsystems Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: