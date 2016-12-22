BRIEF-Wesley Eden reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment as of Dec 15
* Reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment Corp as of Dec 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2heoENc) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG :
* Reorientation of company, to change name to "Lumaland AG"
* Supervisory board is to be re-elected
* In addition, a cash capital increase of 400,000 euros is to be resolved from 1,600,000 euros to 2,000,000 euros ($2.09 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9555 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn targeted environmental and banking regulations on Thursday as big drags on U.S. corporate investment and said revamping them would be a top priority in his role as adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.
* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage: