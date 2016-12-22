Dec 22 Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG :

* Reorientation of company, to change name to "Lumaland AG"

* Supervisory board is to be re-elected

* In addition, a cash capital increase of 400,000 euros is to be resolved from 1,600,000 euros to 2,000,000 euros ($2.09 million)