BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 22 Boustead Plantations Bhd
* Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd wishes to announce that CIMB Islamic Trustee Bhd entered into SPA with Setia Recreation Sdn Bhd
* Agreement for the proposed sale of 5 adjoining parcels of freehold land
* Agreement for for a total cash consideration of 620.1 million rgt
* Upon completion of the proposed sale, BPB is expected to realise an estimated gain of 527.3 million rgt
* Upon completion of the proposed sale, BPB is expected to realise an estimated gain of 527.3 million rgt
* The proposed sale is expected to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2017
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014 - SEC filing