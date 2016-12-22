BRIEF-Grand Power Logistics announces shareholders' approval of amalgamation
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc announces shareholders' approval of amalgamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Shell :
* Has today completed sale of its 51 pct shareholding in Shell Refining Company (Federation Of Malaya) Berhad (Src) in Malaysia Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday removed its self-driving test cars from California and put them on trucks bound for Arizona, shuttering the autonomous vehicle project in its home state after a week-long battle with regulators.