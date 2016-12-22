BRIEF-Orbital Corp signs UAVE agreement with Insitu Inc
* Agreement covers supply of Insitu-Orbital UAVE N20 propulsion systems to Insitu for near term program requirements
Dec 22 Security National Financial Corp:
* Security National Financial - enters into agreement to settle litigation with Lehman Brothers Holdings, Aurora Commercial Corporation on Dec 11, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Settlement will also eliminate any appeal and any related matters in case
* Security National Financial Corp - under settlements involving both of Utah legal cases, payments are to be made by Aurora to Security National
* Net result of settlement is a payment of $2.125 million to Lehman Holdings
* Security National Financial Corp - under terms of settlements involving payments are also made by Security National Mortgage to Lehman Holdings
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.