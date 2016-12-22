BRIEF-Cobalt International filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 bln
* Cobalt International Energy Inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 billion - SEC filing
Dec 22 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Consolidated communications - pursuant to amendment no. 2 lenders has agreed to provide an incremental term loan of up to $935 million under agreement
* Consolidated communications holdings inc says maturity date of incremental term loan is october 5, 2023
* Consolidated communications - entered into an amendment no. 2 to co's third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of october 5, 2016
* Consolidated communications -proceeds of incremental term loan may be used to repay,redeem certain existing indebtedness of fairpoint communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cobalt International Energy Inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 billion - SEC filing
* Says board approved issuance of convertible notes that would mature on February 15, 2022
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement