Dec 22 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated communications - pursuant to amendment no. 2 lenders has agreed to provide an incremental term loan of up to $935 million under agreement

* Consolidated communications holdings inc says maturity date of incremental term loan is october 5, 2023

* Consolidated communications - entered into an amendment no. 2 to co's third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of october 5, 2016

* Consolidated communications -proceeds of incremental term loan may be used to repay,redeem certain existing indebtedness of fairpoint communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: