Dec 22 Xoma Corp
* Xoma corp - under first acquisition agreement,co, unit
sold rights for license dated aug 18,2005 for a payment of $6.5
million upfront
* Xoma corp - xoma corporation, unit entered into two
royalty interest acquisition agreements with healthcare royalty
partners ii - sec filing
* Xoma-Under first acquisition agreement,seller sold right
to receive royalties on future sales of products subject to
license agreement on aug 18, 2005
* Xoma corp-under 2nd acquisition agreement, seller sold
rights to milestone payments,royalties under license agreement
dated oct 27,2006 with dyax corp
* Xoma -under second acquisition deal,co,unit sold rights to
milestone payments royalties under license agreement on oct 27,
2006 for payment of $11.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: