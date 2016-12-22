Dec 22 Ang Industries Ltd

* Says clarifies on news item " SBI plans to sell manufacturing plants of Ang Industries"

* Says news report is a result of expression of interest derived from SBI on Dec 21

* Says co, bankers been in talks to monetise certain assets to cut debt

* Says SBI on behalf of banks have been given mandate to SBI Capital Markets to find potential buyer on Swiss challenge method

* Says process for sale has been initiated by banks

* Says unit in question is an export unit