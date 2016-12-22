Dec 22 Ang Industries Ltd
* Says clarifies on news item " SBI plans to sell
manufacturing plants of Ang Industries"
* Says news report is a result of expression of interest
derived from SBI on Dec 21
* Says co, bankers been in talks to monetise certain assets
to cut debt
* Says SBI on behalf of banks have been given mandate to SBI
Capital Markets to find potential buyer on Swiss challenge
method
* Says process for sale has been initiated by banks
* Says unit in question is an export unit
Source text: bit.ly/2hcXPJv
