BRIEF-Ansys says James Cashman appointed chairman of the board
* Pursuant to terms of transition agreement, Cashman will be employed through April 30, 2019 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Softblue SA :
* Launches negotiations over purchase of Subeli Sp. z o.o
* Subeli creates Internet applications for business needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pursuant to terms of transition agreement, Cashman will be employed through April 30, 2019 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc announces resignation of director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sensor-Kinesis Corp files to say it has raised $20 million in equity financing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hzOw45)