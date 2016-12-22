Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 Parkway Trust Management Limited
* Divestment Of Four Nursing Home Properties Located In Japan
* Plife Reit through its special purpose entities in Japan entered into purchase and sale agreements with Fortress Japan Investment Holdings Llc
* Divestment for a total sale consideration of ¥3.72 billion (approximately s$48.9 million)
* Expected to recognise an estimated divestment gain of approximately s$5.2 million over net book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 Democrats are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress on legislation to dismantle the Obamacare health insurance law but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices.
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing