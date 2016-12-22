Dec 22 Parkway Trust Management Limited

* Divestment Of Four Nursing Home Properties Located In Japan

* Plife Reit through its special purpose entities in Japan entered into purchase and sale agreements with Fortress Japan Investment Holdings Llc

* Divestment for a total sale consideration of ¥3.72 billion (approximately s$48.9 million)

* Expected to recognise an estimated divestment gain of approximately s$5.2 million over net book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: