Australia's Tatts says KKR, Macquarie-led bid not superior to Tabcorp offer

SYDNEY, Dec 23 Australia's Tatts on Friday said a takeover bid worth up to A$7.3 billion ($5.27 billion) led by KKR and Macquarie Group was not superior to an offer from Tabcorp. ($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Chris Reese)