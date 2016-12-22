BRIEF-New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
Dec 22 KBR Inc
* KBR - Revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business segment in Q4 2016
* Awarded a contract by PT PLN for engineering and design services to expand gas supply infrastructure across Indonesia
* Revenue associated with this project was undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - has been made aware that two shareholders of co have filed a against company, each of its directors, Trexs Investments Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement