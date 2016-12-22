BRIEF-Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Texas
Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas
Dec 22 China Yuchai International Ltd
Delivered a total of 303 hybrid engines to inner-mongolia Tian'an public transportation group and Lanzhou mass transit company
GYMCL delivered 15 natural gas-electric hybrid engines to Inner-Mongolia Tian'an Public Transportation Group in ERDOS and Xilinhot
China Yuchai wins two major contracts in Chinese bus market
K92 Mining - power supply agreement in place for initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon agreement of both parties
Franklin Covey- sees to affirm guidance sum of reported adjusted EBITDA, plus change in deferred revenue for 2017 to be between $35 million and $38 million