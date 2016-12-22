BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group obtained a $1.0 mln loan
* Loan bears interest at 10 pct per annum and is due and payable on April 30, 2017- SEC filing
Dec 22 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA :
* Opens first shops in Rio de Janeiro and intends to open 32 units during the first phase Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc- On Dec 21, co entered into third amendment to loan agreement - sec filing