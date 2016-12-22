BRIEF-Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Texas
* Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas
Dec 22 Avinger Inc
* Avinger announces new FDA clearance for lumivascular imaging console, enabling vessel measurement via touchscreen
* New software will be made available to all existing l250 users at no cost
* K92 Mining - power supply agreement in place for initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon agreement of both parties
* Franklin Covey- sees to affirm guidance sum of reported adjusted EBITDA, plus change in deferred revenue for 2017 to be between $35 million and $38 million