BRIEF-Cole Credit Property Trust IV files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion of common stock
* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 VestIN Holdings Limited :
* No dividend has been declared for period under review.
* Says company recorded a net loss after tax for quarter ended 30 september 2016 of 695,165 rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
* CBOE Holdings -it has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' ceo, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction
* Prudential Bancorp - initial merger consideration is subject to potential adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: