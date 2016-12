Dec 22 Altagas Ltd :

* Estimated cost of Townsend phase 2 will be approximately $85 to $95 million

* 2017 capital program is expected to be in range of approximately $500 - $550 million

* Start-Up of its Pomona battery storage project on-time and on-budget

* Altagas receives regulatory approval to double size of Townsend facility

* In 2016, Altagas' expects total capital spend to be approximately $550 million