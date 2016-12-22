BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Zetes Industries SA :
* Panasonic acquires an initial 50.95 percent stake in Zetes Industries
* The purchase price per share payable by Panasonic for the Zetes shares is 54.50 euros($56.92), representing a premium of 19.1 pct to the 30-day average share price
* The price will be payable by Panasonic in cash and takes into account the amount of the interim dividend of 0.80 euros paid on December 21, 2016
* The completion of the acquisition by Panasonic is still subject to merger control approval
* The transaction is currently anticipated to close at the beginning of Zetes' second quarter of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2hdexsd Further companies coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: