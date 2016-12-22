BRIEF-Presbia reports certain interim data from its U.S. staged pivotal clinical trial
* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial
Dec 22 G4G Capital Corp :
* G4G Capital Corp - has exercised option to acquire 100% of 21 properties, comprising approximately 12,301 quartz claims located in white gold district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Kansas wheat farmer Michael Jordan is breaking with a century-old tradition grain producers have trusted to protect their businesses: He has stopped using futures to hedge risks to his crops.
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals -following closing, dipexium will be renamed PLX Pharma Inc, and will operate under leadership of PLX management team