Dec 22 ALM. Brand A/S :

* ALM. Brand Bank - repayment of additional tier 1 capital and raising of subordinated loan

* Received permission from Danish FSA to repay bank's additional tier 1 capital of 175,000,000 Danish crowns ($24.57 million)

* Loan is expected to be repaid on Jan. 31, 2017 and concurrently replaced by an unlisted subordinated loan of 175,000,000 crowns from ALM. Brand af 1792 fmba

* Subordinated loan will have a 10-year maturity with an option for ALM. Brand bank to terminate loan after five years