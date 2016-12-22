BRIEF-Goldman Sachs appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director to co's board
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
Dec 22 ALM. Brand A/S :
* ALM. Brand Bank - repayment of additional tier 1 capital and raising of subordinated loan
* Received permission from Danish FSA to repay bank's additional tier 1 capital of 175,000,000 Danish crowns ($24.57 million)
* Loan is expected to be repaid on Jan. 31, 2017 and concurrently replaced by an unlisted subordinated loan of 175,000,000 crowns from ALM. Brand af 1792 fmba
* Subordinated loan will have a 10-year maturity with an option for ALM. Brand bank to terminate loan after five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1211 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.