BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 22 Inno-gene SA :
* Its unit, Centrum Badan DNA sp. z o.o., signs a 104.9 million zloty ($24.91 million) deal in a consortium to undertake a project
* The project concerns undertaking up to 10,000 whole genome sequencing research (WGS) and creating a Polish Genome Map, a reference genome
* Centrum Badan DNA to contribute to the project its know-how (worth 13.0 million zlotys) concerning WGS and data processing
* The consortium consists of Instytut Chemii Bioorganicznej PAN (leader's consortium), Politechnika Poznanska and Centrum Badan DNA (business partner) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2104 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.