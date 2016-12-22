BRIEF-ConAgra on conf call- Realizing cost savings goals faster than planned
* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the market in early fiscal 2018
Dec 22 Tack Fiori International Group Ltd
* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$290 million.
* Proposes to implement rights issue for every one share held at subscription price of hk$0.126 per rights share
* Intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue for repayment of outstanding debts for expansion of money lending business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the market in early fiscal 2018
LONDON, Dec 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Some 200,000 Iraqis are due to return to their farms for the first time since Islamic State militants captured large swathes of land in Iraq in 2014, destroying irrigation canals and laying landmines in fields, the United Nations said on Thursday.
* Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba