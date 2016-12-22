BRIEF-Hal Jones, CFO of Graham Holdings Company, to retire and Wallace Cooney named to succeed
* Hal Jones, CFO has announced to retire from company effective March 31, 2017
Dec 22 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma PLC announces availability of quinsair (levofloxacin inhalation solution) in Canada for the treatment of specific lung infections in adults with cystic fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loan bears interest at 10 pct per annum and is due and payable on April 30, 2017- SEC filing
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash