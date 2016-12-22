Prestige Brands to buy healthcare company C.B. Fleet for $825 mln
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
Dec 22 Genticel SA :
* Genticel and Genkyotex announce intention to enter into strategic combination
* Transaction would create a European group with a pipeline of first-in-class NOX inhibitors in fibrosis and inflammatory pain
* Transaction is subject to Genticel shareholders' approval during a general meeting to be held in Q1 2017
* Genkyotex's shareholders would receive 11.83551 new shares of Genticel for each share of Genkyotex contributed and hold 80 percent of share capital and voting rights of Genticel
* Combined consolidated cash position of Genkyotex and Genticel should enable new group to complete both its phase II study in PBC with GKT831 and its first phase I study with GKT771
* Phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) to begin in H1 2017
* On December 16, FDA issued incomplete response to hold letter to co
* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial