Dec 22 Genticel SA :

* Genticel and Genkyotex announce intention to enter into strategic combination

* Transaction would create a European group with a pipeline of first-in-class NOX inhibitors in fibrosis and inflammatory pain

* Transaction is subject to Genticel shareholders' approval during a general meeting to be held in Q1 2017

* Genkyotex's shareholders would receive 11.83551 new shares of Genticel for each share of Genkyotex contributed and hold 80 percent of share capital and voting rights of Genticel

* Combined consolidated cash position of Genkyotex and Genticel should enable new group to complete both its phase II study in PBC with GKT831 and its first phase I study with GKT771

* Phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) to begin in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)