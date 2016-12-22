BRIEF-Goldman Sachs appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director to co's board
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
Dec 22 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Q1 consolidated net loss of 1.0 million euros ($1.04 million) (previous year: -18.4 million euros)
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.