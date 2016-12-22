Dec 22 Bank of China Hong Kong:

* Proposed disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank

* Agreement for proposed disposal of total of 2.1 million ordinary shares of Chiyu Bank by BOCHK for a total consideration of HK$7.69 bln

* Unit and indirect 66.06 pct owned unit of Bank Of China entered into sale and purchase agreement with unit of Xiamen International Investment (XIL) and Committee of Jimei Schools

* Performance bond in amount of not more than HK$350 million will be provided to BOCHK pursuant to terms of sale and purchase agreement

* To facilitate a smooth transition, BOCHK, Chiyu Bank and XIL entered into a transitional services agreement on 22 December 22, 2016

* Resultant proceeds from proposed disposal will facilitate development of BOCHK's business in ASEAN region