BRIEF-NZX Ltd appoints Jeremy Anderson head of NZX agri business
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017
Dec 22 Bank of China Hong Kong:
* Proposed disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank
* Agreement for proposed disposal of total of 2.1 million ordinary shares of Chiyu Bank by BOCHK for a total consideration of HK$7.69 bln
* Unit and indirect 66.06 pct owned unit of Bank Of China entered into sale and purchase agreement with unit of Xiamen International Investment (XIL) and Committee of Jimei Schools
* Performance bond in amount of not more than HK$350 million will be provided to BOCHK pursuant to terms of sale and purchase agreement
* To facilitate a smooth transition, BOCHK, Chiyu Bank and XIL entered into a transitional services agreement on 22 December 22, 2016
* Resultant proceeds from proposed disposal will facilitate development of BOCHK's business in ASEAN region
BRASILIA, Dec 22 President Michel Temer vowed on Thursday to slash credit card interest rates, offer subsidies to companies that retain employees and ease the hiring of workers on temporary contracts in his latest bid to lift Brazil out of a prolonged recession.
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn targeted environmental and banking regulations on Thursday as big drags on U.S. corporate investment and said revamping them would be a top priority in his role as adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.