UPDATE 3-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 22 Link Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Total consideration for acquisition is hk$39 million
* Purchaser being Silver Stone Investments Limited and vendor being Kwok Wai Leung
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale share and sale loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by a dip in retailers, as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump will invigorate economic growth.
A one-time chief executive has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in a scheme to pocket $657,000 he made selling antiques instead of using it to help pay for a judgment against him for illegal stock sales.