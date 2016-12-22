BRIEF-Eltes to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
Dec 22 Euronext:
* A total of 422,176 new shares issued by Leadmedia Group, will be listed on Alternext Paris market as of December 27, 2016
* The reason is the conversion of non listed convertible bonds Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joel Williams, the company's chief operating officer will now lead the company as chief executive officer
* Advantex announces extension of debentures and updates business prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: