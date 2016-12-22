Dec 22 Primecity Investment PLC :

* Announces that it has been informed that Aroundtown Property Holdings has crossed upward threshold capital shareholding and voting rights of 95 pct in the company

* On December 22, 2016, Aroundtown Property Holdings informed the company that it held on this date 95.4 pct of share capital and voting rights of company Source text for Eikon:

