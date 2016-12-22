BRIEF-Cobalt International filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 bln
* Cobalt International Energy Inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 billion - SEC filing
Dec 22 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek Industries - on Dec 21, co received letter from MHA Petroleum Consultants responding to criticisms by FourWorld Capital Management - SEC filing
* Flotek Industries Inc - received a letter for prior reports prepared by MHA for company regarding efficacy of company's CNF chemical products Source text: (bit.ly/2hg8W5V) Further company coverage:
* Says board approved issuance of convertible notes that would mature on February 15, 2022
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement