BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd
* Cascade Technology and Wavelab Holdings entered into loan agreement
* Pursuant to agreement cascade technology has agreed to lend loan of principal amount up to hk$39 million
* Comba Systems Bvi entered into with Wavelab Holdings, Wtap agreement for group's procurement of wtaps and relevant maintenance services
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications