Dec 22 Global Partners LP :

* Global Partners LP- on December 21 co, units entered into seventh amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement

* Global Partners-7th amendment amends, accelerates step-down in combined total leverage ratio from 5.50-5.00 times effective quarter ending Dec 31

* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permit use of borrowings to make discounted lease termination payment in amount not to exceed $62 million

* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permits lease termination expense payment in an amount not to exceed $15 million-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ijhuFi) Further company coverage: