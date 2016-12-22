BRIEF-NTN Buzztime files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hXVqkj) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Global Partners LP :
* Global Partners LP- on December 21 co, units entered into seventh amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* Global Partners-7th amendment amends, accelerates step-down in combined total leverage ratio from 5.50-5.00 times effective quarter ending Dec 31
* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permit use of borrowings to make discounted lease termination payment in amount not to exceed $62 million
* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permits lease termination expense payment in an amount not to exceed $15 million-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ijhuFi) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Creditors and Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris have proposed issuing warrants as part of an alternative restructuring plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, a move that would give certain bondholders better returns on investment.
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures