BRIEF-Isentric announces intention to raise about $2 mln
* Company intends to raise up to approximately $2 million before costs, through issue of up to 33.9 million new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 China Health Group Ltd
* China Pecc International Eco-Tech Cooperation Committee will support co in local healthcare cooperation projects in Mainland China
* Co and International Eco-Tech Cooperation Committee Of China National Committee For Pacific Economic Cooperation entered into cooperation memorandum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a pro rata non-renounceable rights to raise up to approximately $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc says approximately 190 of a planned 450 patients have been enrolled in trial to date