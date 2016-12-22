BRIEF-Biogen says separation of Bioverativ to be completed on Feb 1
* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017
Dec 22 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Company and individual shareholders entered into Jiangsu Wanbang share transfer agreement
* Individual shareholders agreed to sell and company agreed to purchase Jiangsu Wanbang sale shares for consideration of not more than RMB180 million
* Unit Fosun Pharma Industrial and Runjia Sci-Tech entered into Wanbang Jinqiao equity transfer agreement
* Runjia sci-tech agreed to sell and Fosun Pharma Industrial agreed to purchase Wanbang Jinqiao sale interest
* Runjia sci-tech agreed to sell and Fosun Pharma Industrial agreed to purchase Wanbang Jinqiao sale interest

* Deal consideration for Wanbang Jinqiao equity transfer agreement is of not more than RMB9.09 million
