Dec 22 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Company and individual shareholders entered into Jiangsu Wanbang share transfer agreement

* Individual shareholders agreed to sell and company agreed to purchase Jiangsu Wanbang sale shares for consideration of not more than RMB180 million

* Unit Fosun Pharma Industrial and Runjia Sci-Tech entered into Wanbang Jinqiao equity transfer agreement

* Runjia sci-tech agreed to sell and Fosun Pharma Industrial agreed to purchase Wanbang Jinqiao sale interest

* Deal consideration for Wanbang Jinqiao equity transfer agreement is of not more than RMB9.09 million