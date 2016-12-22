BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital ups its stake in Frequency Electronics to 7.68 pct from previous 6.30 pct
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
Dec 22 Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd
* Tenderer received letter of acceptance from MTR Corp informing Gold Brilliant Investment (Tenderer) that Tender submitted for Property Development is successfully accepted
* Development agreement, among others, will be entered into by tenderer and MTR Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
* American River Bankshares says has appointed Jeffery Owensby to American River Bankshares board and increased size of board from eight to nine members
* Reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment Corp as of Dec 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2heoENc) Further company coverage: