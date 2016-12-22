BRIEF-Noblift Equipment Joint Stock establishes new unit in Russia
* Says it invested 100,000 rouble and established wholly owned unit Noblelift Rus LLC, for sale of warehousing logistics handling equipment and after-sales service
Dec 22 Euronext:
* Bonduelle Sas will to proceed to a cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 0.43 euros
* Ex date is January 5, 2017 and payment date is January 9, 2017, by Societe Generale
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it invested 100,000 rouble and established wholly owned unit Noblelift Rus LLC, for sale of warehousing logistics handling equipment and after-sales service
* Announcement regarding the acquisition of Grande Roche and cautionary announcement
* Tata Steel, Tata Motors oust Nusli Wadia as independent director