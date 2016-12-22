Dec 22 Schneider National Inc:
* Schneider National Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million
- sec filing
* Schneider National Inc - intend to apply to list our class
b common stock on the NEW YORK stock exchange under the symbol
"SNDR"
* Schneider National Inc - Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P.
Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriting the IPO
* Schneider National - intends to use IPO net proceeds for
general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness,
capital expenditures and potential acquisitions
* Schneider National Inc says Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment
Bank , BofA Merrill Lynch are underwriters for the IPO
* Schneider National - co will not receive any proceeds from
the sale of shares by the selling shareholders
* Schneider National - proposed IPO price is an estimate
solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
