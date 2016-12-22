FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-ConAgra on conf call- Realizing cost savings goals faster than planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Conagra

* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the market in early fiscal 2018

* CEO - in second half of fiscal 2017, will be lapping last year's pricing actions and expect to see corresponding improvement in top line trends

* SKU optimization driving improved profitability and has been recognized by customers, particularly early efforts on brands like chef boy after dee and healthy choice

* CFO- "pleased with our first half SG&A performance as we are realizing our cost savings goals a bit faster than we planned"

* Executive- "At the end of Q2 there was an industry issue on nitrous oxide that impacted reddi-wip"

* There's SG&A related spending that has been deferred to the second half of the year Further company coverage:

