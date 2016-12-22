BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp announced determination of final merger consideration
* Prudential Bancorp - initial merger consideration is subject to potential adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:
* 9-months ended Sept. 2016 group profit before tax of 25.69 billion naira versus 15.37 billion naira year ago
* 9-month group total income of 91.98 billion naira versus 74.25 billion naira year ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Five members of Congress urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday to stop the planned sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange Inc to Chinese investors led by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group.
* On 22 dec, co and unit guarantors entered purchase agreement With Deutsche Bank, Huarong Financial, Hsbc, Guotai Junan, Sc Lowy And Ubs