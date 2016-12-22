Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Teva reaches settlement with government on FCPA
* Teva Pharmaceutical - co, DoJ and sec have agreed to a
resolution to resolve previously disclosed investigations into
conduct relating to three countries
* Resolution also includes previously reserved payments
totaling $519 million
* Conclusion of negotiations with united states government
over violations of foreign corrupt practices act
* Teva Pharmaceutical industries - resolution includes a
deferred prosecution agreement, implementation of a temporary
independent compliance monitor
* Teva Pharmaceutical - to resolve previously disclosed
investigations into conduct relating to 3 countries - Ukraine,
Mexico and a guilty plea by unit in Russia
* Teva Pharmaceutical industries- resolution involves
conduct occurring in past, and none of the employees involved in
improper payments are still employed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: