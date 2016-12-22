Prestige Brands to buy healthcare company C.B. Fleet for $825 mln
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
Dec 22 Xintela Ab :
* Reports positive results from completed horse study
* Says completed horse study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that Xintela's stem cells are safe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On December 16, FDA issued incomplete response to hold letter to co
* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial