BRIEF-NTN Buzztime files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hXVqkj) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Alamo Group Inc
* On December 20, 2016, co entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement
* Alamo Group Inc says amendment extends the termination date of credit facility to december 20, 2021 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ijFLLe Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hXVqkj) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Creditors and Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris have proposed issuing warrants as part of an alternative restructuring plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, a move that would give certain bondholders better returns on investment.
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures