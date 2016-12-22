Taiwan stocks down in line with overseas markets

TAIPEI, Dec 23 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, in line with overseas markets, after the island's central bank warned of growing trade risks. Asian stocks stepped back in subdued trade ahead of the Christmas weekend and Japan markets were shut. Taiwan's central bank left key rates unchanged on Thursday at its final policy meeting of the year, but warned a rise in trade protectionism could hobble the export-reliant economy. The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,083.48