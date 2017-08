Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ffp S.A.

* Co-invests $50 million in the coffee industry alongside Jab Holding

* Committed to invest $50 million in Jab CF Global Consumer Brand, Jab Holding company's co-investment vehicle

* Co-Investment vehicle will enable the group to continue making acquisitions

* Commitment was signed in late 2016, and the first capital calls will take place in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2i62vPy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)