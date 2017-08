Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Bridgestone plans to invest 2.1 billion yen at its Kurume Plant in Fukuoka Prefecture to boost capacity 50 percent by end of 2018 - Nikkei

* Bridgestone plans to spend 15 billion yen ($127 million) to construct two aircraft tire factories in Thailand - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2i654Bl) Further company coverage: