Dec 22 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc:

* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement

* Also entered into $1.5 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit agreement

* Also entered into a $1.5 billion senior unsecured three-year delayed draw term loan credit agreement- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: