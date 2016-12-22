BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending Inc enters into a fifth amendment to second amended

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tpg Specialty Lending Inc

* Amendment extends stated maturity date from October 2, 2020 to December 22, 2021

* Amendment increases aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility from $821.3 million to $945.0 million - SEC filing

* On Dec 22, 2016, Co entered into a fifth amendment to second amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility

* Amendment extends commitment termination date from October 2, 2019 to December 22, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: