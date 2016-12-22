Prestige Brands to buy healthcare company C.B. Fleet for $825 mln
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
Dec 22 Walker Group Holdings Ltd
* Unit Silver Summit entered into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with China Consume Financial Holdings
* Memorandum of understanding in relation to the sale and purchase of 85% registered capital of the target co
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $3.1 million before costs